Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 89,704 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $63.15.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

