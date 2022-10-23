DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,294,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,124 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $1,049,556.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at $23,673,908.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $1,049,556.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at $23,673,908.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,474 shares of company stock worth $8,329,321 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash Stock Down 0.7 %

DASH stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.41. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.28. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DASH. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

DoorDash Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.