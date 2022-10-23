e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 67.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELF. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF opened at $41.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42 and a beta of 1.50. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $43.35.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.42 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. Research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 164,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $5,877,974.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,061 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,502.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 164,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $5,877,974.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,502.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 510,663 shares of company stock valued at $18,988,318. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.