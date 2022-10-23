Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 406.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE EXP opened at $113.67 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.98 and a 200-day moving average of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $561.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

