Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 149.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 231,608 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $7,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

NYSE DEA opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

