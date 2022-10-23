Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $304,475,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $223,516,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $153,507,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 429.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $145.91 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.93 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.64.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

