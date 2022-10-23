Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,131 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.6% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,438 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,063,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 897,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $230,574,000 after purchasing an additional 99,834 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $5,167,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $242.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.68.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.