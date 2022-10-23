Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Energizer were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,845,000 after acquiring an additional 430,866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,351,000 after acquiring an additional 151,355 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,799,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,870,000 after acquiring an additional 374,567 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,740,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,309,000 after acquiring an additional 51,053 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,673,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,239,000 after acquiring an additional 78,644 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ENR opened at $27.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.98. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.62.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.47 million. Energizer had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,348.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,348.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $160,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,449.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Energizer from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

