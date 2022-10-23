Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Exelixis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $207,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.69. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $419.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exelixis to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Exelixis Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

