Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,004 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after buying an additional 466,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,407,000 after purchasing an additional 73,168 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.4% in the second quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,284,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,041,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,261,000 after buying an additional 33,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,250,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,638,000 after buying an additional 40,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $240,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,354,792.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,571 shares of company stock valued at $761,351. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.71. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $366.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

FHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

