Forbes J M & Co. LLP Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,285 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.8% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 60,085 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.68.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $242.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.36. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.13 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

