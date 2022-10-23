Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stock Position Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $20.24 on Friday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,072.00% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

