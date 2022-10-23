Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stake Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Garmin by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Garmin by 67.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in Garmin by 60.2% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 11,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 39.3% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 18,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 1.4% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GRMN opened at $82.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $165.84.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

