Garner Asset Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 131,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 414,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $5,150,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 5.3 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $122.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $358.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

