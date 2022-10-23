GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in GATX by 479.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 30,928 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in GATX by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in GATX by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in GATX by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GATX. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE GATX opened at $94.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.00. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.96 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.70 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

