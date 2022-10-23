Goldstream Capital Management Ltd Sells 7,500 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.8% of Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam boosted its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.68.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $242.12 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.13 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.64 and a 200-day moving average of $263.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

