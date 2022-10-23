Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $16.07 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.1% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $443.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

