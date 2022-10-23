Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Makes New $5.17 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,119 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.4% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.3% during the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 993 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 16,718 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the first quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 14,127 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.68.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.