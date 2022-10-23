Hodges Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 244,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,349,000 after acquiring an additional 14,389 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 90,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $443.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

