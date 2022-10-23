IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $1.65 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $2.10.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$2.40 to C$2.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $2.68.

IAMGOLD Trading Up 9.5 %

IAMGOLD stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $661.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 64,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 505,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 401,277 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 43,314 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

