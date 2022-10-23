IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,354 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,875,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10,064.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,646,000 after purchasing an additional 382,948 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,179,000 after purchasing an additional 171,445 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 131.3% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,944,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $337.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $672.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.39.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.26 million. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

