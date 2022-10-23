Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $290,000.

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Jason Rickard sold 18,041 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $211,981.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 376,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jason Rickard sold 18,041 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $211,981.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 376,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,229 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $263,649.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 757,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,600,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,169 shares of company stock worth $1,496,969 in the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.2 %

IRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $10.38 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 26.52 and a current ratio of 26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.



