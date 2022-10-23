iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 486.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at $341,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $45.37 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.82.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.