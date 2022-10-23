iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWU. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5,732.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,475,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,440 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3,267.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,112,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4,997.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 136.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,674,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,328,000 after acquiring an additional 965,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter worth $26,320,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWU stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.26.

