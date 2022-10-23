Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,445,000 after acquiring an additional 112,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Shares of JNJ opened at $168.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.59. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

