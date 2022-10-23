Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.3% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after buying an additional 3,358,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,587,638,000 after buying an additional 777,837 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,286,000 after buying an additional 265,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,837,000 after buying an additional 509,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,449,000 after buying an additional 328,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $168.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.59.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.