JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253,689 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 97,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 65,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $122.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $358.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

