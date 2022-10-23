JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Boosted by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. White Pine Investment CO grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 40,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 119,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

NYSE:JPM opened at $122.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.08. The stock has a market cap of $358.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

