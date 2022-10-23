Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 552.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 81.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 27.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1,387.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 8.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 155.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Williams Capital restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Kontoor Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.