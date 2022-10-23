Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Holdings Lifted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 2,417.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,269 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at $71,663,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 29.8% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,690,000 after purchasing an additional 247,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 127.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 572,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,815,000 after buying an additional 320,846 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $354,423.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,065 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $354,423.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $31,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,834 shares of company stock worth $4,694,331. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lantheus Stock Up 0.9 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNTH. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

Lantheus stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $87.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Articles

