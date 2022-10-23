LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,536 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LHC Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $169,220,000 after buying an additional 45,128 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at $107,058,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LHC Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 585,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in LHC Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 525,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $165.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $169.84. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.34). LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $576.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.94 million. Analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

About LHC Group

(Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.