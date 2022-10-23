Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,172 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lufax by 1,344.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Lufax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Lufax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

LU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price target on the stock. CLSA lowered Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, China Renaissance lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

LU stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.72, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.32.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Lufax had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

