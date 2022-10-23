Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,749 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $7,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 5,752.4% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

MBUU opened at $47.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average of $55.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $78.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $353.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

About Malibu Boats



Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

