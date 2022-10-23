Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 659 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 82.4% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 64,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 28,940 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

