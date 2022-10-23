Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,451 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matterport by 171.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,573 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matterport by 737.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,154 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Matterport by 138.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,549,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 898,890 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the first quarter worth about $4,343,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Matterport during the first quarter worth about $4,060,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 867,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $4,040,658.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,562,912 shares in the company, valued at $86,503,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 295,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,582.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason Krikorian sold 867,094 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $4,040,658.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,562,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,503,169.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,711,653 shares of company stock worth $7,790,456 over the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MTTR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $969.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75. Matterport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

