Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Maximus by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,311 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 1.7% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 78,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Maximus by 0.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 81,249 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 33,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Maximus by 11.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,559 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Maximus

Maximus Stock Performance

In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $86,342.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $124,189.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $1,437,664.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,998,939.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $124,189.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,854 shares of company stock worth $2,017,001 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMS stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.70. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.95.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 16.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Maximus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

See Also

