Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Lowered to $170.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on META. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.49.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $130.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $349.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.85. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $122.53 and a one year high of $353.83.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $46,854.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $46,854.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,471,276 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after buying an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,019,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,759 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,287,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

