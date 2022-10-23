MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 280.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.04. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $154,810.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

