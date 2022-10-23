Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,252 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.3% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 35.5% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,438 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.5% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 897,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $230,574,000 after purchasing an additional 99,834 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Microsoft from $335.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.68.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Stock Up 2.5 %

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $242.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.