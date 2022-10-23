Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Security National Bank’s 4th Largest Position

Security National Bank cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,437 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.6% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 35.5% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,438 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 897,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $230,574,000 after purchasing an additional 99,834 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,167,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.5 %

MSFT opened at $242.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.13 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.64 and a 200-day moving average of $263.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.68.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

