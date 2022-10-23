Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is TTP Investments Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

TTP Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,470 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.9% of TTP Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,119,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21,811.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,582 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Microsoft from $354.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Microsoft from $335.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.68.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $242.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.64 and its 200 day moving average is $263.36. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.13 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

