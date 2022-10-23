Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,965 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 277,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after buying an additional 21,104 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 414,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,064,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $314,384.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 310,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,413,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $314,384.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 310,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,413,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,482 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,129 over the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

SPT opened at $58.18 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $142.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -76.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.71.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sprout Social to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

