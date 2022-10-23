Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $772,000 Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 142.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,087 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,167,000 after buying an additional 200,545 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 119,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 57,374 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Consumer Edge lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $15.88 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.