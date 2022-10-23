Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $810,000 in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $203,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,089,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,518,000 after purchasing an additional 125,435 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $373,000. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PPBI opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $45.24. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.39 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

