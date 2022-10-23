Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $769,000 Investment in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,182 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 60,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 43.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSFS. DA Davidson raised their target price on WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Price Performance

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $185,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,352.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $48.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.32. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.52 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.07%.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

