Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $770,000 Investment in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in Axonics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 45,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AXNX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Axonics from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axonics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axonics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $69.95 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 0.44.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Axonics news, COO Rinda Sama sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $2,354,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,010.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Axonics news, COO Rinda Sama sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $2,354,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,010.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $49,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,960 shares of company stock valued at $11,951,109. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

