Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,535 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 884,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 678,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 21,531 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 105,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 42,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 113,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.52%. Research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OCSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.