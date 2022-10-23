Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 11,735 FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after acquiring an additional 730,072 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,503,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,085,000 after acquiring an additional 163,370 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,298,000 after acquiring an additional 82,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after acquiring an additional 36,555 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average is $72.92. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $97.04.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FirstCash from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

