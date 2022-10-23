Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 5,930 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 159.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,172.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $48.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $50.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,707.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

