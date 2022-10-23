Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $767,000 Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 87.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Neogen during the first quarter worth $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Neogen by 71.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Neogen by 3,130.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 17,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,436.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm acquired 2,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,598.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,436.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 58,100 shares of company stock worth $1,009,668 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NEOG opened at $11.03 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $140.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.37 million. Neogen had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

